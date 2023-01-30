Seventeen percent of Texas adults have experienced or are currently experiencing long COVID, according to a recent CDC survey.

Some disabilities are obvious to other people. Others are hidden. The Invisible Disabilities Association says hidden disabilities include fatigue, pain or cognitive dysfunction, among many others.

These are some of the same symptoms people experience with long COVID. And indeed, the federal government says long COVID qualifies as a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

A recent survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that 17% of Texas adults have experienced or currently are experiencing long COVID , and about 5% said it has limited their activities.

For more on our understanding of long COVID and how it's affecting Texans, we turned to two people leading the field here in the state:

Dr. Esther Melamed , an assistant professor in the Department of Neurology at the UT Austin Dell Medical School and research director at UT Health's post-COVID-19 program .

, an assistant professor in the Department of Neurology at the UT Austin Dell Medical School and research director at . Dr. Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez , professor and chair in the Department of Physical and Medical Rehabilitation at UT Health San Antonio and the developer of a post-COVID-19 recovery clinic there.

This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:

Texas Standard: Dr. Melamed, what is your understanding right now about how common it is to develop long COVID symptoms?

Esther Melamed: That's a great question, and it's a little bit not understood completely. However, studies are demonstrating that at least 10% to 30% of individuals who had acute COVID go on to develop long COVID. Some studies actually cite as high as 60%. And people have developed different types of symptoms of long COVID that may qualify them for that diagnosis

Back Row - Left to right: Kat Motovilov, Cole Maguire, Matthew Petershack, Sam Bazzi, Adriana Souto Periera Nu; Front Row - left to right: Akshara Ramasamy, Dr. Esther Melamed, Netta Blinchevsky. Emily Kinsolving / UT Health Austin Back Row - Left to right: Kat Motovilov, Cole Maguire, Matthew Petershack, Sam Bazzi, Adriana Souto Periera Nu; Front Row - left to right: Akshara Ramasamy, Dr. Esther Melamed, Netta Blinchevsky. Emily Kinsolving / UT Health Austin

I think that's really a surprisingly high number. Does it strike you that way as well?

EM: There are so many different symptoms that patients are experiencing. And the percentage that has been cited really includes people who develop anywhere from one to over 30 different symptoms. And that probably, depending on the study, will make the number of patients appear larger or lower, depending on how many symptoms are encompassed in that definition.

And I should also note that the definition of long COVID is really evolving at this time. And as we learn more about this new and complex disease, hopefully we will get to a better prevalence – the actual prevalence – of the disease.

Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez: I'm going to also add something to this about the number of people who have long COVID: These are the numbers that we have at this moment and with people maybe only having one infection. What we don't know yet – and what we are very concerned about – is reinfections.

You know, COVID is around – it's endemic; it seems like it's going to have little surges every few months, every year. And what's going to happen when someone's been infected three, four or five time,s and how the rates of long COVID will go up with that?

Can you also talk a little bit about the kinds of symptoms that you've seen in your clinic for long COVID patients?

MV: So there's something that I say when I talk about the symptoms and the patients that I see: If you've seen one patient with long COVID, you've seen one patient with long COVID. And that means that there can be so many symptoms. There's one study where they looked at over 200 symptoms that patients with long COVID had, who are having lingering effects after the infection.

So definitely, you know, one major thing is fatigue – but not just regular fatigue, fatigue that's also called post exertional malaise. So that means someone might be doing the activity that they were used to doing before and seems very simple, but after trying that activity, they have a crash and maybe they can't get out of bed, or they're just knocked out for two days.

Along with that, patients can also have symptoms of POTS, which are headaches, palpitations, heart rate going up when they're standing or doing activities. We know that patients can have pains in any parts of their body. We know that they can develop diseases afterwards as well. Patients can have migraines and severe dizziness. It's just, really, you name it, COVID can make it worse.

Dr. Melamed, can you talk about what we know currently about how COVID-19 affects the brain in long-term COVID cases?

EM: We're finding that among the multiple symptoms that Dr. Gutierrez mentioned, neurological symptoms are some of the most common ones that we see. And patients present with difficulty with attention, concentration and memory, which collectively has been termed by patients as “brain fog.”

In addition, patients develop neuropathies where they have pain in different parts of their bodies. Many of these patients go on to have documented small fiber neuropathies. These are types of neuropathies that affect the tiniest of the nerves in the extremities, in the arms and legs.

Patients also develop different types of dysautonomias where their heart will start to palpitate all of a sudden and they may have dizziness. And that is due to the failure of the autonomic nervous system.

And as a result of these neurological symptoms, a lot of patients feel extremely disabled. And that is one of the leading causes of why people say they may no longer be able to work.

Dr. Verduzco-Gutierrez, how have some of your patients who have long COVID been accessing some of the resources and benefits available via the ADA?

MV: It is nice that the ADA does recognize long COVID as a disability. So that means that as a physician, I can write accommodations for a patient who may have to work but have accommodations.

So that means I will try to do as much as possible to make a patient who has long COVID successful in the workplace. That might be asking for telework, if someone has that type of job that allows for telework; we know that not everyone always has such luxuries in what they do. I may ask for someone to have a gradual return-to-work program as they see how much they can tolerate – so maybe they just start at four hours a day instead of going full eight hours a day.

And so these are the types of accommodations. But again, that would mean that someone who has long COVID would be able to access a physician who'd be willing to write for accommodations for their workplace to follow.

Julia Reihs / KUT Julia Reihs / KUT

Dr. Melamed, have you also seen your patients use ADA resources, and has it been a struggle for them? Have folks had difficulty redefining themselves as somebody with a disability?

EM: Yeah, it's a really important question. For long COVID patients, often the disabilities are invisible, where they're having the extreme fatigue, where they're not able to get out of bed, or if they do an activity, then for the next couple of days they're fatigued. They're having all of the neurological symptoms of brain fog and pain and headaches. And a lot of these are invisible.

And as a result, it becomes very challenging for patients to be able to explain to their family members and to people at work that they're actually not feeling well when others can't visibly see that they're not able to do the things that they say that they can't do.

And that does really change people's perspective on who they are as individuals. How are they viewed by their families, by their coworkers, by their friends? I've seen people start to really redefine themselves and what's meaningful for them and who is meaningful in their lives and who is there to continue to support them with this invisible disability.

MV: The other thing we see is stigma. There's been even research showing that these patients really feel that they've had high rates of stigma and discrimination against them because of, again, as you've described, their invisible disability.

Dr. Verduzco-Gutierrez, you also have experienced long COVID yourself. You're an expert in the field, but this is something that's personal for you. Can you talk about that experience?

MV: I had COVID over a year ago. It was a very, very mild case. I was vaccinated and didn't even feel that bad when I was acutely ill. And about two weeks afterwards is really when I had the symptoms come on and did have some of those palpitations, dizziness, very severe fatigue; exercise intolerance happened for a long time as well. And migraines were very, very bad.

And so these are things that I had to learn to control and had to manage my own symptoms without trying to be my own doctor and try to get help from other physicians who didn't know as much as I did about the field. I'm feeling much, much better now, and I have the tools to control my symptoms and to make myself feel better.

And I was able, thankfully, to work the whole time. And some patients are not at all that lucky. But I definitely don't want to get COVID again. I don't want to get sick again because I don't want to go through it again or make it worse.

Dr. Melamed, as we see new strains of COVID-19 coming out, should we expect that more Texans will be getting long COVID?

EM: It is something that we're going to continue to have to research and to understand better how the different strains affect the rates and the severity of long COVID. We've certainly seen evidence that people who had developed long COVID with the earlier strains of SARS-CoV-2, with alpha and delta, developed more severe long COVID symptoms that that have been lasting longer.

However, people continued to develop long COVID with omicron, which was presumed to be a milder strain of SARS-CoV-2. And as Dr. Gutierrez mentioned, we do see evidence that reinfections contribute to higher rates of long COVID, and the continued mutations of the virus may do so as well.

So, at this point in time, it does seem that this has become an endemic virus that will continue on, and reinfections may contribute to the worsening of the underlying symptoms that patients experienced or contribute to new cases.

And I should just mention that in terms of worsening of symptoms, we've seen a lot of patients in the post-COVID clinic who come in and say, “I have felt better. It's been about a year. I'm now doing a lot more activities. I feel so much better.” And then they get reinfected, and their symptoms come right back.

And so I think we're going to continue to learn about what the new strains bring on in terms of long COVID.

Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Dr. Verduzco-Gutierrez, prevention is obviously the best way to avoid COVID. But what would you suggest for people who think they might be experiencing symptoms of long COVID: What should they do, and how should they recognize it?

MV: When someone has had COVID and they may be experiencing some of the symptoms, I definitely recommend that get to their health care professional. Hopefully more and more healthcare professionals are getting educated on it. We've written a set of consensus guidance statements for many of the most common symptoms related to long COVID that are available for all health care providers.

And so they should seek and get help. We don't have a cure yet, but there are at least treatments that can help some of the major symptoms related to long COVID.